Sumberg honored for work with Habitat for Humanity

NEWBURYPORT — Richard "Dick" Sumberg, founder of The Financial Advisors LLC in Newburyport, received an honorable mention at the 15th annual Invest in Others Awards for his philanthropic contributions to Essex County Habitat for Humanity.
The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation established its awards program to recognize the charitable work of financial advisers in communities across the country and around the world.
Financial advisers are nominated for giving back to nonprofits to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others, according to a press release.
Hundreds of nominations for the awards were received this year and reviewed by a panel of leaders in the financial services industry. Those earning honorable mentions were selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves.
Sumberg typically spends 15 to 20 hours a month involved with the Habitat for Humanity board leadership. He has been board president for 10 years.
The board voted unanimously last year to amend the bylaws to support his leadership for another term. He chairs the executive committee and is an active member of the development committee and the governance committee.
Last year, Sumberg led the merger of Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity and North Shore Habitat for Humanity, culminating in the formation of Essex County Habitat for Humanity in November.
Five years ago, he was instrumental in establishing the endowment fund, which now has $250,000 in assets, and a planned giving program. Also, over the past five years, he has co-led local Habitat groups on international Habitat projects in Romania and the Dominican Republic.
The Invest in Others Awards will be presented Sept. 22 in Boston in the following categories: Catalyst, Community Service, Volunteer of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.
For more about Habitat for Humanity: EssexCountyHabitat.org.
