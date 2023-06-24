WEST NEWBURY — Proof that summer was right around corner came recently when Summer Concert Series organizers Brian Young and Charley Carrozo announced the slate of bands to perform at the community gazebo.
Once again – just as they have each summer for decades – residents will gather next to the Town Annex at 379 Main St. to enjoy some hand-clapping, foot-tapping live music.
The series, held each Thursday throughout the summer from 6:30 to 8 p.m., was scheduled to kick off earlier this week with a hometown favorite, Thomas Machine Works Band – or TMWB, as their friends call them.
Young, a West Newbury resident, is a member of the five-piece country rock band. TMWB percussionist Chuck Rotundi founded the concert series in 2002. Young and Carrozo took the reins from Rotundi after he stepped down as organizer in 2020.
TMWB began at a barn party in West Newbury and has performed for more than 25 years. The group has played a variety of gigs over the years, from birthday parties and boat cruises to road races and weddings. It’s also helped raise a lot of money for local charities.
“Pettengill House is one of our favorites,” Young said.
Following TMWB, Carrozo’s Coalboilers Band takes center stage June 29. The band grew out of studio sessions for his solo album, released last year.
“We clicked really well in the studio and decided to start a band,” he said. Carrozo and guitarist Gary Backstrom have played together for years as an acoustic duo.
“So adding bass and drums – we became The Coalboilers Band,” he explained. Lynne Taylor of Newburyport on bass and Charlie Rockwood Farr on drums round out the quartet.
“I’m honestly excited about every single band this year,” Carrozo said. “We have Marjorie Senet and The Broken Home Boys (July 6) – self-described as twangy, original throwback country music.”
He described the lead singer as having ”a classic country voice – almost ‘50s early ‘60s style – and the band is super tight.”
Other performances include Grammy-nominated Professor Louie and the Crowmatix reimagining music from classic rock icons (July 13); The Nephrok! Allstars (July 20) playing funk and soul; Freevolt (July 27) offering “trop rock,” which features the breezy island-style sounds of reggae, folk, calypso, zydeco and others; Jittery Jack and Amy Griffin (Aug. 3) boogying down to rockabilly; and Liz Frame and the Kickers (Aug 10) playing Americana; and Live Dead (Aug. 17) jamming out to Grateful Dead tunes.
The series wraps up Aug. 24 with the Merrimack Valley Concert Band. The band’s repertoire includes popular music, jazz, swing, and patriotic and Broadway tunes taken from the Great American Songbook.
“I’m honestly excited about every single band this year,” Carrozo said. “There’s something for everyone.”
The concerts are free and “very family-friendly,” said Young, who strongly believes in the value of exposing children to live music.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic meals and bug spray. The West Newbury Fire Company offers a hot dog and hamburger concession. In case of inclement weather, the show moves inside the Town Annex.
“Hard to believe we’re ready to rock ‘n’ roll already,” Young said. “Hoping for another great year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.