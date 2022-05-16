WEST NEWBURY — The schedule is set for this year’s Summer Concert Series at the Community Bandstand.
Live music is free for the public to enjoy every Thursday evening from June 23 through Aug. 25. The shows start promptly at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. Concert-goers are invited to spread a blanket or a lawn chair on the grass in front of the gazebo behind the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St. In case of inclement weather, the concert moves inside at the nearby Town Annex. Bring a picnic dinner, or buy food and beverages on site.
The 2022 program of performing artists opens with country rockers and local favorite, Thomas Machine Works Band on June 23, and caps off the summer season of live music with the Merrimack Valley Concert Band playing popular, jazz, swing, and patriotic music as well as Broadway tunes taken from the “Great American Songbook” on Aug. 25.
Other acts next month include Rust Never Sleeps, a Neil Young tribute band, June 30.
July’s schedule features Boston-based Liz Frame and the Kickers playing “honest, unbridled Americana,” July 7; Idlewild South, an Allman Brothers tribute band, July 14; and two bands playing original rock: Way Up South, July 21; and the Gary Backstrom Band, July 28.
In August, the series shifts to Bluegrass by The Rum Runners String Band on Aug. 4; Live Dead, a Grateful Dead tribute band, Aug. 11; and the guitar/piano duo, Ann Marie and Marquis on Aug. 18.
For more information, visit www.wnewbury.org.
