NEWBURYPORT — The Emma L. Andrews Library and Community Center is offering the following free backyard events this summer. All are welcome. Bring sunscreen, drink, packed lunch (optional) and beach chair.
Curious Creatures: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to noon.
Newburyport Fire Department visit: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to noon.
Backyard ice cream social: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit: emmaandrewslibrary.org.
