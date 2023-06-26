NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library patrons are invited to participate in the summer reading program through Aug. 12.
Children (Up to age 12)
Download the Beanstack app or visit newburyportpl.beanstack.org to create an account. If Beanstack was used last year, the individual should still have an account. To log reading for multiple children at the same time, the library recommends using the app instead of a web browser.
• Mark off each day spent reading, listening or being read to this summer.
• Every time 10 days is logged (consecutive or nonconsecutive), the child gets to pick a prize from the library’s prize bucket.
• While logging days, virtual raffle tickets are earned. These can be used to enter for a grand prize bag. Winners will be chosen at the end of the summer.
Grand prize bag themes include Dog Man, dinosaurs, Bluey, trucks, art and crafts, science, books, Minecraft, and cute animals.
Tweens & teens (ages 12-18)
Download the Beanstack app or visit: newburyportpl.beanstack.org to create an account. If Beanstack was used last year, the individual should still have an account. If help is needed logging in, call the library at 978-465-4428.
Log the minutes read to earn badges and tickets.
Anything can be read. Just track the time spent reading (or listening). Tracking reading time or achieving activity badges earns tickets that can be used to win prizes. A summer reading book for school can be counted to earn tickets.
The library will have two drawings, one July 15 and the other Aug.12. Some of the prizes will change between the two drawings, but readers and listeners can enter for the grand prizes all summer long. Grand prizes will be drawn Aug. 12.
The prizes include a Polaroid camera, a Bluetooth speaker, themed mystery bags and books.
Adults (Ages 18-plus)
Play the library’s bingo game and track reading progress for a chance to win a $30 gift card to Jabberwocky. Use the online form to see the bingo card and submit what has been read. Each submission enters the reader into the raffle (even without hitting bingo, but only submit one book can be submitted per category.
Submissions can be entered at any point during the summer reading challenge. Three winners will each win a $30 gift certificate to Jabberwocky and all winners will be drawn after the program ends. Participants can win only once.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.