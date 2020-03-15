NEWBURYPORT - As the coronavirus continues to force the closure of schools, arenas, concert halls and other large gathering spots, area Chamber of Commerce leaders have been taking the pulse of anxious small business and restaurant owners.
“In general, everybody is super worried,” Mark Iannuccillo, Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president, said on Friday.
Phil DeCologero, executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Foundation, echoed that sentiment.
“They’re nervous, as we all are, but every everybody is hanging in there,” he said. “There’s a lot of unknowns and it’s the unknown that makes people uncomfortable.”
Sarah Bodge, membership coordinator for the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce, said her members are “playing it day-by-day.”
Bodge said restaurant owners are most at risk and already diners, especially older patrons, are staying home in greater numbers.
“But the restaurateurs are hoping that this will change and the virus go away as soon as possible,” Bodge said.
Iannuccillo said he met with restaurant owners on Thursday.
“They’re very very concerned that people won’t come out at all,” Iannuccillo said.
The timing might not be worse for Vera Ristorante, a downtown Newburyport restaurant that was scheduled to open by March. As of Friday afternoon, the windows of what used to be West Row Cafe and Bar, remained covered in paper. And even when it opens, owner John Santaniello’s 112-seat indoor and outdoor Italian restaurant could have trouble attracting customers.
March is typically part of a three-month post-Christmas retail lull in Newburyport. But there is fear and concern that local shoppers and tourists won’t venture out as much even when the warmer weather returns. And should the state eventually declare a mandatory shutdown of restaurants, there will be no recourse for owners, Iannuccillo warned.
Should something that drastic happen, Iannuccillo and DeCologero both said they hoped the federal government would offer monetary assistance.
“I hope the federal government recognizes this will have an impact,” DeCologero said. “We have a great group of bushiness that call Amesbury home”
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
