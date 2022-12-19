NEWBURYPORT — After almost two years of remote classes, social distancing restrictions and face masks, School Superintendent Sean Gallagher is looking back over a period of challenges that he said have only served to bring his students and staff closer together.
"I always say adversity can pull people apart or bring people together. And, for our school community, it's really brought us together to really take on any challenges and to create that true sense of belonging. That is something that didn't happen for a lot of the districts in the commonwealth, but it happened here and it's something that we should be very proud of," Gallagher said.
The superintendent went on to say the Newburyport Public Schools never had to negotiate memorandums of understanding with its unions during the pandemic, which he said gave the school community the ability to adapt on the fly.
"We had the ability to come and meet together to do what was best for our students and families as things were changing on the ground and I'm really proud of that," he said.
The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year was the first to kick off without remote classes and face mask mandates and entire families could, once again, attend school sporting events together, Gallagher added.
"We could only have one parent at a game in the fall last year, going into the winter. But, coming into this school year, we're back to normal, in the sense of running the operation similar to the way we did in 2019, 2020, before the pandemic," he said.
Newburyport's schools needed to be extremely adaptive at the beginning of the calendar year, when the district welcomed roughly 30 new students from Afghanistan.
Gallagher said the support the district received from multiple outside agencies and the Newburyport community as a whole worked in concert with the efforts his staff were making to teach the newcomers English as a second language, as well as all the other course curriculum they needed to learn.
"The staff has just been extraordinary and the progress that the students have made from last year to this year is just truly impressive. You know, we just had the World Cup and some of the Afghan students are playing in some of the local youth leagues and have to be taken out of the games sometimes, because they score too many goals. They're that good," Gallagher laughed.
Student leadership is another important ingredient for keeping the school community close, according to Gallagher who said high school and middle school students in particular have been able to apply their leadership skills as peer mentors who helped the Afghan students acclimate to their new home.
"Within a year, our English language learners have truly become part of our community and are really starting to thrive now. They have transitioned into Newburyport and then also into the United States and it has been just a great community effort. We're just really proud of that. The new kids are a part of our school community and they're really thriving right now," he said.
Licensed independent clinical social worker Kathleen Shaw has worked as a school liaison between the Afghan families and the schools resettlement agency New American Association of Massachusetts to make sure the newcomers' assimilation can go as smoothly as possible.
Shaw said the schools have gone out of their way to welcome the newcomers.
"The schools have really embraced these kids. When they came here, they really doubled the numbers of English language learners in Newburyport and the schools have worked hard at getting grant money to hire new teachers and new language teachers to help out," she said.
Shaw added the Afghan students value the education and opportunities they have been receiving in Newburyport.
"I wish every kid in Newburyport was as happy to go to school as these kids are. They have a real appreciation for learning English and getting additional skills and it is heartwarming to work with these families and these kids," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.