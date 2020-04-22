AMESBURY — The elementary school building project continues to move forward, but the groundbreaking may be pushed back a few months.
Voters approved a $60.5 million debt exclusion in October to build a school on Lions Mouth Road. The project is now in the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s design phase.
The MSBA is expected to kick in roughly $24.3 million toward the project but state officials said last week that the agency will face budget issues due to the economic downturn. Several school projects have also been delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
But, according to Superintendent Jared Fulgoni, any financial problems the MSBA faces will not affect the project.
“It’s only new projects that would really be affected by this,” he said. “They have already committed the funds, and a lot of the work on that project is still going on. The architects are still finalizing their construction documents. We will still be sending the project out to bid. The (city’s) school building committee continues to meet and the design committee continues to work on it. So that project is still moving along.”
“It’s really any new projects that are probably in more jeopardy,” he added. “Any project that might be in the feasibility phase or are under a statement of interest.”
Although plans initially called for construction to begin this spring, the project may begin in the summer instead, he said.
“There are going to be some things that slow down on it,” Fulgoni said. “Those things are more tied to (wetlands-related) permitting needing to get filed. Things still have to go before the Conservation Commission. Any of the permitting and the bureaucratic end of things will be slowed. But in terms of the design of the school, that is moving along.”
Fulgoni said he hopes to see the groundbreaking in August.
“We are not that far off the schedule yet,” he said. “At this point, it’s delayed by about a month or two. But this is going on everywhere.”
Fulgoni said the project blueprints and design package still need to be put together before being put out to bid. The MSBA is also aware that new costs could be added to the project because of the COVID-19 crisis, according to Fulgoni.
“There could be delays in construction and delays in permitting,” he said. “So the MSBA is looking to see if those additional expenses could be reimbursed to them through the (federal) CARES Act.”
The district submitted a statement of interest in February asking to see if MSBA money was available to rebuild the middle school’s roof. But given the state’s current financial situation, that probably won’t happen anytime soon, Fulgoni said.
“It’s those kind of things that are going to be in trouble,” he said. “Any new project will probably be pushed off.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
