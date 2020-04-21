AMESBURY — A decision on whether to open Massachusetts schools for the rest of the school year could be made as soon as this morning, April 21, according to a local superintendent.
Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all public and private schools closed until May 4 to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. But many families suspect the closure could extend to the end of the 2019-20 school year in June.
Amesbury Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said he expects to take part in a conference call with his fellow school administrators and the state Commissioner of Education Jeffrey Riley Tuesday where the main topic is when and if school buildings will open again before school is out for the summer.
"That really is at the top of the docket," Fulgoni said. "We need to have that conversation that says 'what are we doing?'"
According to Fulgoni, Riley has been looking to Baker for guidance on the issue.
High school proms and graduations are being discussed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, according to Fulgoni.
"This is certainly on their radar," he said. "There is no question about that. If the governor says we can't have gatherings of more than 10 people, then that would trickle down to a local decision about proms and graduations. They have been talking about it but no final decision has been made. But they have been discussing it."
Newburyport Superintendent Sean Gallagher said he is also waiting for guidance from the state.
"It really has been a hurry-up-and-wait mentality," Gallagher said. "Hopefully we will have some guidance (Tuesday)."
Gallagher said any decision about a Newburyport High School graduation ceremony will have to wait until after he hears more from the state.
"This senior class is a very special class to us," Gallagher said. "I think we've all been through a lot with this coronavirus but I would really like to see things progress where we can loosen up our restrictions within the next four to eight weeks where we might be able to have a traditional graduation ceremony. This would obviously have to happen with a lot of social distancing and planning and things like that but this is all up in the air right now."
The school district has asked a lot of parents and students and being able to end the school year with something special will be one way of thanking them, according to Gallagher.
"We want to do the best we can for their senior class," he said. "With everything that has been going on over the past few months, to be able to do something special for them for their graduation would end all of this on a positive note for us."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.