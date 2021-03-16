AMESBURY — The School Committee was given a detailed look Monday night at the acting superintendent’s plans to return elementary school students to their classrooms on April 5.
The state Commissioner of Education Jeff Riley has ordered that all Massachusetts schools must return to a full-time, in-person learning model in April.
According to Riley, all elementary school students must be back in class by April 5, while middle schoolers have until April 28.
Amesbury Public Schools students have been attending class by way of the remote/hybrid learning model for most of the current school year.
Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the School Committee at its Monday meeting that her plan is to return elementary school students to their classes, full time on April 5.
“It’s a full blown, come back, April 5, ready to go,” McAndrews said.
McAndrews told the committee the city's elementary schools and the Amesbury Innovation High School will be able to accommodate an April 5 return.
She also told the School Committee that she plans on returning both middle school and high school students to class on April 26.
"The DESE rules are five days, regular schedule," she said. "We are still allowing a five-minute passing at the high school but it will be 7:40 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with all folks there, full time."
The district is also looking at renting large, outdoor tents to supplement four of the five school buildings, with the exception of the Cashman Elementary School which has not asked for one.
The School Committee did not vote on McAndrews’ plan Monday night but most members seemed to be in support of it.
“I know that there are some parents who would want to go back to sooner but I would rather be safer than sooner,“ committee member Mel Webster said.
McAndrews thanked the School Committee for its support Monday night.
“The kids will be ready to come back, hopefully,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
