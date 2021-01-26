Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become lighter late. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.