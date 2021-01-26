BYFIELD — Budget season for the Triton Regional School District will be begin with a School Committee workshop Wednesday night and the superintendent says he doesn't plan to ask for too much.
The School Committee approved a $44.4 million operating budget last March 11, just two days before schools closed on March 13.
"Things were certainly brewing when we finalized the budget but we certainly didn't have any understanding of what this year would be," Triton Superintendent Brian Forget said. "So that budget was realized without the reality of what this year has been."
According to Forget, the three towns in the district, Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury, each pledged to fully fund the Triton budget last year as well.
"They approved this current budget, which was a significant increase of about $2.2 million," Forget said. "We had a couple of new spends and new positions. The three towns maintained that but said, 'when we get to next year, we will have to have a very realistic discussion about what the budget is going to look like. Because we know we will be struggling when we start to talk about the fiscal 2022.'"
Forget said he and the School Committee have had that discussion in mind over the past year and want to be able to work with the three towns, moving forward.
"We know that we are very, very unlikely going to be able to support any new spending in the budget," Forget said. "Insurances go up, salaries go up, all of those costs go up. But we will not necessarily be adding any new spending. We will be putting together a strategic approach to put forward any new spending that would be required with a district-wide approach. For instance, if we know there is a new need for specific special education programming, we will be looking at developing another, unique in-house program."
According to Forget, the School Committee would typically hear budget proposals from school principals and program directors over the course of three evenings and then would meet for a Saturday workshop sometime in early January. But the COVID-19 pandemic has streamlined his district's budgeting process.
"We have combined all of that into one meeting Wednesday," Forget said. "We will have one presentation. We should also have Gov. Charlie Baker's budget out and will know the minimum local contributions and Chapter 70 aid and all of the calculations for our assessments. So, we can have that same discussion and say, 'this is what the cost of doing business is.'"
He said it's "too early to tell" if his budget will include job cuts.
The School Committee will host a budget workshop Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. For more information and the Zoom link, go to; www.tritonschools.org/download/school-committee-meeting-agenda-1-27-2021/.
