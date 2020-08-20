WEST NEWBURY — Water Superintendent Mike Gootee wants to make it clear that a recent mandatory water restriction announced in Newburyport also applies to municipal water consumers in town as well as residents who fish or allow their animals near the Lower and Upper Artichoke reservoirs.
At a recent selectmen meeting, officials noted that Gootee was concerned residents might not have understood that the notice issued by Newburyport about the restriction also applied to West Newbury.
The ban on nonessential water uses follows the discovery of a potentially harmful cyanobacteria algae bloom in the reservoirs. These organisms can produce toxins that may pose a risk to humans and animals.
Newburyport officials are reportedly adjusting treatment operations to control the algae bloom as quickly as possible and working with the state Department of Environmental Protection to minimize adverse effects.
Using the water for drinking, making infant formula or ice, brushing teeth and preparing foods remains safe, according to Newburyport officials. Boiling water is not necessary. Bathing, washing hands, washing dishes, flushing toilets, cleaning and doing laundry and watering plants and gardens are also OK.
But the untreated water in the Lower and Upper Artichoke reservoirs is unsafe for humans and pets, and signs have been posted accordingly. Residents are cautioned against swimming, fishing or bringing pets to the reservoirs.
West Newbury’s mandatory water ban prohibits filling swimming pools, using automatic sprinklers, nonessential flushing of fire hydrants, watering of town parks, and other outdoor watering.
The irrigation of gardens, flowers and ornamental plants with a handheld hose with a spray nozzle that will shut off or drip irrigation systems may be used between 6 and 9 a.m. There is a $50 fine for the first violation and $100 for each subsequent violation. The Water Department may implement more stringent restrictions if needed.
West Newbury is separated from Newburyport by the Artichoke River and its upper and lower reservoirs, two dammed sections of the river that are primary sources of drinking water for Newburyport and portions of Newbury and West Newbury.
Over the past decade, the West Newbury Water Department has made a concerted effort to bring a new water source online as a way to reduce the town’s reliance on buying water from Newburyport.
For more on cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins: www.mass.gov/guides/cyanobacterial-harmful-algal-blooms-cyanohabs-water and US EPA CyanolHABs website at https://www.epa.gov/cyanohabs.
