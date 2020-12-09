BYFIELD — Whether students are attending class in a hybrid model or completely at home, local superintendents say that remote learning is failing schoolchildren and their families.
Triton Regional School District Superintendent Brian Forget said that failure rates at his high school have almost doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The number of total, first quarter failing grades was significantly higher than the same point last year," Forget said. "There is no way to disassociate the social and emotional challenges of feeling disconnected to a school and a student's success. If students aren't feeling connected and engaged, they are not going to succeed."
Triton moved back into a fully remote learning model this week after welcoming students back to their classrooms in a hybrid model in late October. Amesbury High and Middle School students however returned to their classrooms in the hybrid learning model after eight months away last week.
According to Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews, failures are up, in every grade, at Amesbury High School.
"I'm not sure if they have doubled but I wouldn't be surprised if they have," McAndrews said. "Not being in school in a live fashion has had a negative impact on the academic performance of students at the high school level, without a doubt."
Remote or hybrid learning is "not how education normally happens," according to Forget.
"It is not shocking that we are seeing more poor performance from students because we have a model that doesn't allow us to have the students in front of us like we normally would do," Forget said. "There are engaged and attentive students who normally perform incredibly well and we have some of those students struggling as well. It is not just a student with a disability or someone who struggles as an English language learner. Remote learning does not translate well for many students at this age."
McAndrews said she that the current remote and hybrid learning models do not go far enough in addressing the social and emotional needs of her students.
"Not having that interpersonal, in-person relationship with a teacher and other students, as well as the structure of the school environment is really impacting the students' mental health," McAndrews said. "It has created a whole other kind of kid that we need to keep an eye on, in a very specific way."
Consistency is important for students and families according to Newburyport Superintendent Sean Gallagher, whose district began the school year in a hybrid learning model in mid-September.
"It has been very challenging but, so far, the in-person hybrid model has been very effective," Gallagher said. "Although the students are here half the time, we also have them live streaming at the high school. That way, the students who are home and the students who are in class, are all together."
Normalcy is very important according to Gallagher.
"That has really been a priority for us," Gallagher said.
Although Newburyport has seen decent results from its hybrid learning model, it still has a long way to go to compare with a traditional school year according to Gallagher.
"I think we are all concerned about the social and emotional impact of being online," Gallagher said. "We have professionals who monitor the students and we try to get a hold of those early warning signs of a student struggling. Then we reach out to the family."
The Pentucket Regional School District also started the school year in a hybrid learning model which has helped to keep the students there relatively on track but failure rates are still up, according to Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
"We have had a bump up in failure rates, across the board," Bartholomew said. "But it is nothing like we have read about, nationwide or even regionally"
Bartholomew went on however to say that the amount of at-home wellness checks in his district have gone up dramatically during the pandemic.
"That is the far bigger problem," Bartholomew said. "If we can't get in touch with a family, we have to send someone to their homes. Sometimes the children aren't there, or the parents aren't answering. That is the bigger issue. The first red flag is the grade. Then you have that conversation with the family about what is going on. So, if you see these high failure rates, then you have no responses at the home, that really is a concern. Students can have that social interaction with each other in the classroom and the teacher is there and they can physically check in on them. As soon as you eliminate teachers from that equation, that is a problem."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
