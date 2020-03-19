2 supermarkets offer senior shopping hours

Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.