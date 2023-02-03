AMESBURY — A horrific accident to an Amesbury woman has brought the best out of the communities where she works and lives.
As of Thursday afternoon, $74,165 has been raised to support Ava Harlow.
Harlow, 20, suffered serious injuries and had to be pulled to safety from beneath an MBTA Green Line trolley at Boston University Central Station on Friday around 11:40 p.m.
Firefighters, along with Boston EMS, MBTA Transit Police and local police, rescued Harlow. She was then taken to a hospital by Boston EMS.
Harlow, a 2021 AHS graduate and former student athlete, has had the community rally around her in a big and growing way.
Almost immediately following the accident, a group of her school friends organized a GoFundMe campaign to help her family pay for the medical expenses, and just a day after a group of Harlow’s “Aunties” organized a second GoFundMe.
She is expected to need multiple surgeries and a prosthetic, according to the description of the first campaign.
Now even more fundraisers have been started to help Harlow in her time of need.
Harlow may be a familiar face to those who have gotten ice cream or chocolate treats from Simply Sweet in Newburyport, where Harlow has worked for four years.
Simply Sweet owner Wendy Smith-Kennedy said the shop is holding its own fundraiser for Harlow in the wake of the accident.
“She’s one of the older kids here so all the kids look up to her. She’s got a great little personality. She is really funny. and we want to do anything we can to help her so we’re doing these Oreos for Ava,” Smith-Kennedy said.
The Oreos come in milk and dark chocolate and cost $5 with all proceeds going directly to Harlow. Smith-Kennedy said she hopes that the money will help support Harlow as she recovers but is unable to work.
“Listen, we want her back here as soon as she can. So we’ll do anything to help her get back,” Smith-Kennedy said.
She added, “She’s that kid. She’s the dream employee.”
She said the plan is to hold the fundraiser for two weeks and to go from there.
Maria Wilkins is listed as an organizer for both of the GoFundMe pages currently set up for Harlow. She said it has warmed her heart to see the outpouring of support from the community for Harlow.
On Thursday afternoon, shortly before press time, Wilkins announced that a relative of Harlow had organized a fundraiser with The Greg Hill Foundation, which has pledged to match donations up to $10,000.
