Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High near 45F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. A steady light rain this evening with showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.