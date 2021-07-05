NEWBURYPORT — The design firm Sasaki Associates, hired by the city to design the expansion of Central Waterfront Park, has created an online survey to gather public input on design considerations for the project.
The survey, which should take about five to 10 minutes to complete, can be accessed at: bit.ly/market-landing-park-survey. City officials said it will be online until July 14.
The Planning Department is encouraging the public to fill out the survey "so that Sasaki and the Ad Hoc Committee have the broadest possible input from the larger community as schematic design plans are refined in the coming months."
Sasaki also will host two “pop-up” table events along the central waterfront boardwalk between 4 and 6 p.m. on July 6 and July 13, where similar public input can be given on site and context.
The Planning Department detailed the history of the waterfront in a press release:
The Newburyport Redevelopment Authority took the 4.4-acre park land by eminent domain as part of an urban renewal project in 1968 and developed it into a park over several years, beginning in the early 1970s.
The Newburyport Waterfront Trust was established in 1991 to oversee maintenance of the park and to ensure public access to the waterfront forever. The remaining central waterfront land under control of the NRA (approximately 4.7 acres) was a focal point of community debate for the decades that followed with various redevelopment plans and concepts considered but ultimately rejected in one way or another. During that time, the NRA east and west lots were maintained as dirt and paved parking areas with peak usage in the summer months.
Downtown businesses and tourists have long used the waterfront parking lots, but recent construction of the Titcomb Street parking garage enabled the city to reduce the overall size of parking lots flanking Market Landing Park and create grassy areas. Because the NRA designated the waterfront as “blighted" in the 1960s, that allowed access to federal funds for the restoration of historic downtown Newburyport.
In June 2020, the Legislature dissolved the NRA, as requested by vote of the City Council, and all land and assets of the former NRA were transferred to the city for use in creating and maintaining an expanded Market Landing Park.
In 2020, the Office of Planning & Development issued a request for proposals from qualified design firms interested in developing schematic plans and cost estimates, leading to the selection of Sasaki Associates by the Ad Hoc Committee on Market Landing Park Expansion.
These design and consulting services are now underway with completion anticipated this fall, according to a press release. When the schematic design phase is done, Sasaki will provide the detailed plans and specifications needed for public bidding and construction.
The city's website features a page with regular updates at www.cityofnewburyport.com/planning-development/market-landing-park-expansion.
This webpage includes a recording and presentation slides provided to the Ad Hoc Committee by Sasaki Associates at a meeting Wednesday. Several slides address key design considerations being weighed by the design team, which are paralleled in the online survey questions.
For more information, contact Andrew Port, director of Planning & Development, at aport@cityofnewburyport.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.