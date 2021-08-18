SALISBURY — Local residents are asked to share their opinions on the town’s arts and cultural needs through the Salisbury Cultural Community Engagement Survey.
The confidential survey is spearheaded by the Salisbury Cultural Council in conjunction with Salisbury Public Library and the Hilton Senior Center.
The council seeks community feedback by Aug. 27 to help set future funding priorities.
Surveys are available at the library and senior center, and can be returned to the boxes at those sites.
