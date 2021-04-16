Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 43F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.