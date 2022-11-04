SALISBURY — After amassing inside the town's municipal parking lot, local and area police swarmed a Tidewater apartment Friday morning around 10 a.m., arresting a local man wanted by Newbury police for domestic violence offenses.
Robert Ferrera, 33, of 191 Beach Road, was charged with strangulation/suffocation and assault and battery of a family/household member, and was arraigned around noon in Newburyport District Court. His appearance in court was waived so the court clinician could examine him for competency.
Ferrera's mental state was among the factors that prompted local police to call for help from a regional SWAT team.
"Out of an abundance of caution for the residents', suspect's and officers' safety, we utilized our partnership with the North East Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council," Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said in a statement. "Specially trained and equipped officers served the arrest warrant and the suspect was taken into custody without incident."
Officers from various departments were on the scene, along with an armored rescue vehicle, before serving the warrant. Their presence drew an almost immediate response from nearby residents and others who posted comments on social media.
Court records describe Ferrera as a military veteran in excellent physical condition, who suffers from a traumatic brain injury and has had several recent run-ins with police. In 2016, he was sentenced to a year in jail in Maine for carrying a concealed weapon.
The incident that led to Newbury police issuing an arrest warrant took place Thursday around 6 p.m. at the victim's home. It involved Ferrera grabbing the victim by the throat with one hand from the front and squeezing so hard she could not breathe, according to Newbury police Sgt. Stephen Jenkins' report. That lasted for about 10 seconds before he let go, he wrote.
Ferrera accused her of calling the police on him.
"This was in reference to recent public Facebook posts he made in which he made disturbing comments that prompted a Salisbury PD well-being check," Jenkins wrote in his report.
After the incident, the victim and a friend drove Ferrera back to his Tidewater apartment and then contacted police. She also obtained an emergency restraining order.
Her call prompted a Newbury police officer to be stationed near her home and a Salisbury police officer to watch the Tidewater apartment complex, Jenkins added in his report.
