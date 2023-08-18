GEORGETOWN — Local police, with the help of a regional SWAT team, arrested a North Street man around 6 a.m. Friday after presenting him with a warrant to search his home, according to police Chief Donald Cudmore.
Daniel Signor, 33, of 141A North St., was charged with violating an abuse prevention order and numerous weapons and ammunition violations. Abuse prevention orders typically include orders not to possess weapons or ammunition.
"The execution of the search warrant was specific to Signor's residence and there is no threat to the public at this time,” Cudmore said.
The SWAT team consisted of Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council members. NEMLEC is often called to assist local police departments when they are serving high-risk arrest warrants. In March, NEMLEC helped Newbury police arrest a Byfield man accused of breaking into a neighbor's home and putting a gun to his head.
