AMESBURY — Tensions ran high at Amesbury High School on Monday after a swatting incident prompted a lockdown with armed police officers from at least four local municipalities responding to the scene.
Amesbury Police Chief Craig Bailey said a call came into his department from a regional dispatch center about a man with a possible firearm at the high school, with the sound of shots being fired in the background at approximately 11:42 a.m.
Bailey added that AHS was put into an immediate lockdown while his entire day shift headed to the Highland Street building.
Amesbury police also called for a regional response that saw officers from the Newburyport, Salisbury and Merrimac police departments, as well as Massachusetts State Police and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council responding to the high school.
“Once the school was put into lockdown, we had a team go inside that checked and secured the inside of the school. We had a team on the outside that created a perimeter and made sure that people couldn’t come in and out of the school,” Bailey said.
Police officers searched the building, room by room, and the school’s parking lot to make sure the building and its grounds were clear. Meanwhile, other officers canvassed the area looking for any possible spent shells and knocking on homes to ask residents if they heard anything.
A command center was set up at Amesbury Town Park, where a group of local parents huddled together text messaging, FaceTiming and speaking on the phone with their high school students.
Many of the concerned parents said their kids were doing well in their locked down classrooms, while others were more concerned.
“The kids are a mess and they’re scared for their lives,” one parent said.
A student inside the school during the incident sent a message to The Daily News via Twitter that students received an announcement they were in lockdown.
“They didn’t specify a drill so we knew something was up after police came in around 20 or so minutes ago to check in police checked in around 5 minutes ago telling us we were safe,” the student wrote at 12:55 p.m.
At around 12:40 p.m., having found no evidence of shots fired or anything dangerous inside, doors at the school were ordered to be unlocked in an attempt to go back to normal school operations.
Officers were later heard on the police scanner saying the incident appears to be a possible “swatting” incident. A “swatting” incident typically occurs when a person falsely calls in an emergency, such as an armed person, to police, promoting an overwhelming response.
“Shortly thereafter, we were able to determine that this was, in fact, what we believe to be a swatting call,” Bailey said.
Bailey also said he had received information that similar incidents had been reported throughout the rest of the country, with a particular intensity in Massachusetts Monday morning.
According to published reports, there were multiple suspected swatting incidents across the state around the same time, including one in Boston.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said she was “extremely grateful” for the support her administration was given by police Monday morning.
“I’m very thankful for our students and our staff who responded to the training that we have been doing in an ongoing way. They took it seriously and they held their locked down position, as they were supposed to do,” she said.
McAndrews also said she was grateful for the local parents and the trust they placed in her administration during the lockdown.
“They trusted us to do the right thing and take care of their children and allow the police to maintain the boundaries of the school,” she said.
Although parents were allowed to dismiss their children if they wished, the rest of the school day continued on after the lockdown was canceled.
“We are going to continue the school day and be there as resources for the students, if they want to process this,” McAndrews said. “Obviously, we will support the students in any of the academics that they missed today. But the most important thing is their social/emotional health and that we will support them as they work through that.”
McAndrews said the lockdown occurred between first and second lunch, so many students were heading back to lunch when the school day resumed.
“They’re talking and relying on their friends for support. So, overall, I think the mood is good. We know our community and we’re lucky enough to have the relationship with the police that we have built. The students know that, the staff know that and I think they feel as safe as they possibly can,” she said.
Parent Kaitlin Leahy Oliveira said her high school senior texted her that his fellow students were more relaxed by 1 p.m. and were looking forward to going home soon.
“He was happy to know I was here and I have to say that the Amesbury Police Department did a great job keeping us all informed and calm,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
