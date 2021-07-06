Sweethaven Gallery plans reception for artist Lisa Hoag

NEWBURYPORT — A reception for artist Lisa Hoag will be held Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sweethaven Gallery, 25 Inn St.
Her work will be on display at the gallery through Aug. 1.
Hoag is an award-winning artist, photographer and designer who lives and works in western Massachusetts.
She holds a bachelor of fine arts with honors from Parsons School of Design in New York, and studied art and design in an arts residency in Paris for two years. Hoag has been a professional artist for more than 30 years.
Hoag recharges herself by creating art and taking photographs, according to a press release. She considers the creation of artwork a learning journey and “views the creative process as a wise mentor, a conversation with her subject which guides her to discover new meaning and insights.”
Gallery hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
