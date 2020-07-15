Swing Left Maine leader speaks Tuesday

NEWBURYPORT — Paula Joseph, co-regional organizing coordinator for Swing Left Maine, will speak Tuesday on the 2020 election in Maine and the state primary there this week.
The Zoom presentation, hosted by Indivisible-RISE Newburyport, is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event will help participants determine how they can support Democratic candidates in Maine, including the U.S. Senate campaign for Sara Gideon. Joseph will provide time for questions and discussion. For the Zoom link and more information on Indivisible-RISE, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
Joseph has been working on Maine elections since 2017 when she supported the election of Jared Golden to his 2nd Congressional District seat. She co-founded a circle of friends fundraising group called Candidates & Causes and was on the steering committee and chaired Political Strategy at Force Multiplier.
Prior to 2017, Paula lived in Shanghai, where she introduced a nationwide robotics competition for high school students.
Swing Left Maine is a local affiliate of Swing Left, a national grassroots network of more than 300,000 volunteers supporting Democratic candidates with the goal of taking back the Senate, holding onto the House and taking back the White House in 2020.
Indivisible-RISE Newburyport carries out political action through several working groups created and run by its members, including a voter registration task force and legislative watch team. It holds meetings every third Tuesday and has two weekly drop-in action hours to boost voter engagement at the national level. In-person action hours are suspended during social distancing, but initiatives are continuing.
