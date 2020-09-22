NEWBURYPORT — The Great Awakening Committee at Old South Presbyterian Church invites the community to remember "the forgotten Founding Father" in a virtual symposium entitled "The Great Awakening Meets a Just Awakening: the 250th Commemorative Anniversary of George Whitefield."
The 18th century preacher, Anglican minister and evangelist was known for his powerful orations, which helped lay the groundwork for spiritual and social equality in what was known as The Great Awakening.
A close friend of Benjamin Franklin, his more than 18,000 sermons were not only heard in person, but also read by many across the Colonies in Franklin's newspaper, the Pennsylvania Gazette.
On Sept. 30, 1770, Whitefield died of an asthma attack in Newburyport, exactly 30 years after his first visit to the city. He was buried, in accordance with his wishes, under the pulpit of Old South, which he founded. Visitors come from all over the world each year to see his crypt and learn about his legacy.
Due to public health concerns relating to COVID-19, all events will be virtual unless otherwise stated.
Headlining the virtual symposium, Bryan Stevenson, author of "Just Mercy" and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, will address Whitefield's complicated relationship with race in a conversation on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.
According to Rev. Dr. Sara Singleton, Old South's pastor, “Whitefield preached that Christ’s love was radically inclusive. He shared that message with crowds of people of different classes, races, and religious beliefs, but like many men of his time, he had a blind spot to slavery that haunts the white evangelical church to this day.
“Bryan Stevenson’s deep faith in God compels him to advocate for the oppressed," she continued in a statement ahead of the symposium. "We hope that he and the other wonderful speakers we’ve invited demonstrate that the spiritual awakening Whitefield urged is incomplete without an awakening to the urgent need for racial justice.”
Following Stevenson's talk, Rev. Dr. Jim Longhurst, founder of Clapham Servants and executive director of The Public Square Forum, and Sean M. Watkins, an InterVarsity alum, will discuss "next steps."
On Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., the Newburyport Public Library will host a discussion on Randy Peterson's book, "The Printer and the Preacher: Ben Franklin, George Whitefield, and the Surprising Friendship that Invented America."
On Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., Rev. Dr. Jim Singleton, an associate professor of pastoral leadership and evangelism at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, will examine the place of race in religion in a sermon based on Mark 8:22-26.
On Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., Rev. Liz Walker will lead a Jazz Vespers service at Roxbury Presbyterian Church, where she is a senior pastor, 328 Warren St., Roxbury, with jazz legend Jetro da Silva. The event is a fundraiser for the Social Impact Center, The Cory Johnson Program for Post-Traumatic Healing.
Beginning Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., a virtual tour of Old South, featuring many questions and answers regarding Whitefield's life and legacy, will be accessible on YouTube.
On Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., Dr. Eric Washington, director of the African and African Diaspora Studies at Calvin University, will discuss slavery, race and religion in a lecture, "Whitefield as Footnote: Revivals and the First Age of African American Emancipation." A question and answer section will follow the program.
On Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., A special livestreamed memorial celebration of Whitefield's life, legacy and ministry will take place at Old South. Guests will include Dr. Tom Schwanda from Wheaton College, Dr. Sean McGever of the organization Young Life at Grand Canyon University and Dr. Mark Noll of Regent College.
On Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., Rev. Greg Downes will lead a lecture, "Raising Up a New Generation of Evangelists to (Re)Build the Church."
On Oct. 3 at 10 a.m., there will be a live reenactment of Whitefield's preaching in person at Pulpit Rock in Rowley. The event will be available for later viewing on YouTube at 7 p.m.
On Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., Canon Carrie Headington will lead a worship service, "The GREAT Feast: The Only One that Truly Satisfies."
For more information or to register for any of these events, visit https://whitefield2020.com.
