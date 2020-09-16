Taiwanese aim to protect health in Greater Newburyport

SALISBURY — The Taiwanese government came to town with a gift of good health for Greater Newburyport residents Tuesday morning.
Taiwan has promised to donate 2 million protective face masks to communities around the U.S.; the visit Tuesday by the director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston, Jonathan Sun, was part of the effort to deliver 100,000 face masks around the state.
Sun recently delivered masks to Merrimac as well as Seekonk, Saugus, North Reading, Methuen, Medford and Salem. He also plans visits soon to Pepperell and Quincy. On Tuesday, he dropped off 2,500 masks at the Hilton Senior Center.
“This is important and it is at least something that we can do,” Sun said. “This is a great state and you have so many great people here. There are no strings attached, we just want to let people know that we are here and we are willing to help. If there is anything that we can do, let us know. We will try our best to help.”
Sun said trade relations between the U.S., Massachusetts and Taiwan are very important to his government.
“We have had a restriction on importing U.S. beef and pork to Taiwan in the past,” he said. “But our president has made the important decision to lift this restriction. We think this is a very important state in terms of increasing Taiwan/U.S. trade. We are hoping that we will be able to start negotiating with the U.S.”
State Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, accompanied Sun to the senior center, where Executive Director Elizabeth Pettis will oversee distribution of the face masks to Salisbury, Amesbury and Newburyport.
“This really is terrific,” Kelcourse said. “We are excited to receive this generosity from the director general and Taiwan. This is a great benefit to our senior population, not only in Salisbury, but in Newburyport and Amesbury as well.”
Pettis said Salisbury has more than 2,000 senior citizens. “A lot of our seniors have difficulties getting masks,” she said. “It’s great to be able to offer them two masks especially if they need them to go out anywhere.”
Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington said he was very grateful to receive the gifts from Taiwan.
“We have a very vulnerable senior population here that we try to service as well as we can,” he said. “People are still vulnerable and afraid, and we still have the flu season coming up. Any help, such as additional masks, is extremely appreciated.”
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said the face mask donations are a welcome gift.
“This really is a wonderful gesture on behalf of the Taiwanese government, which worked through our state rep. to be able to help us,” Holaday said. “The masks are well-needed because we go through them quickly.”
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove shared Holaday’s enthusiasm and gratitude, adding, “We are very grateful for everyone’s assistance for our high-risk population during this time.”
