NEWBURYPORT — Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, on Sunday, July 31, from 10 to 11 a.m.
The 60-minute walking tour, led by Bill Sargent, is from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking for the walk is at the Newburyport Plum Island Beach parking lot.
Parking is available in the Newburyport Beach parking lot. Parking is the discounted resident fee of $12 (weekend rate).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.