SALISBURY — The Board of Selectmen will remain the same after Charles "Chuck" Takesian Jr. and Donna Abdulla were reelected to three-year terms Tuesday.
Takesian received 801 votes while Abdulla tallied 765 votes. The two incumbents defeated auto shop owner and political newcomer Robert Roy Jr., who received 285 votes.
Town Clerk Melinda Morrison said 1,047 ballots were cast in the annual election.
Takesian was running for his third consecutive, three-year term.
He thanked voters for coming out to the Hilton Senior Center and showing their confidence in him.
"I'm feeling fantastic and I'm so glad that Donna won," Takesian said. "We are a good team, we are a good board, and we are going to continue that way.”
Abdulla was running for a second term as selectman.
"I am excited and thankful," Abdulla said. "It will be an honor, once again, to serve."
Roy thanked voters as well.
"I almost got 300 votes on my first try with very low turnout," Roy said. "What else can I say? Thank you everybody for coming out, even the people who didn't vote for me."
Roy has become well-known in town for his controversial political signs — supporting former President Donald Trump and criticizing current President Joe Biden.
He promised Tuesday night that he has no intention to stop anytime soon.
"I didn't win, so new signs for everybody," Roy said.
