Takesian seeks to move forward if reelected in Salisbury

SALISBURY — Selectman Charles "Chuck" Takesian Jr. has been serving the town, in one way or another, for more than 30 years and would like to continue to do so for at least r three more years.
Takesian first served on the Board of Selectmen from 1989 to 1995. The retired accountant sat on the Conservation Commission from 2007 to 2010 and the Board of Health from 2014 to 2015. He successfully ran once again for a seat on the Board of Selectmen in 2015, was re-elected in 2018, and is now seeking a third three year term.
"I think this has been a positive time for Salisbury and I am running to continue the town's forward movement," Takesian said. "We have several projects in the works that I would like to see through. There is the Bridge Road water main project, the Ring's Island resiliency project, the Lafayette Road sewer project. We also have the welcome center at Salisbury Beach but I prefer to call that 'the restrooms.'"
The 68-year-old added that he would like to see the land along northern Route 1 known as McKenna’s Mountain cleaned up and back on the tax rolls.
"That has stagnated because we have someone interested but they feel that they don't want to hit anything that is totally toxic," Takesian said. "We are not quite sure what is in there but I would like to see it designated an EPA brownfields project."
Takesian also said that he would like to continue to oversee the completion of the planned One Oceanfront condominium/apartment complex on Salisbury Beach.
He came to Salisbury from Methuen 42 years ago and said the town has become a very attractive community.
"The reason we are growing is because we are attractive," Takesian said. "I can't in good conscience say that I would like to stay where we are, that is just not possible. We are going to grow and we will have to adapt to that growth. I would obviously like to see more commercial growth to go along with the residential."
Salisbury will also need to streamline the process for welcoming new businesses, according to Takesian.
"We also have beach nourishment and I would like to separate that from property protection," Takesian said. "Beach nourishment maintains our beaches so that people can enjoy them. That may also help maintain property but I don't think that the town should be spending money on property protection alone. But we do have to help the people along the oceanfront, which is a very, very valuable source of revenue for the town. So it is also in the town's best interest."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
CHARLES "CHUCK TAKESIAN JR.
9 16th St., W. Age 68.
Retired accountant
Selectman, 1989-95, and 2015 to present
Conservation Commission member, 2007-10, and Board of Health, 2014-15
Served on board of directors for numerous local organizations.
