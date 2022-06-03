NEWBURYPORT — The city marked National Gun Violence Awareness Day with a brief but emotional ceremony in front of City Hall on Friday morning.
Mayor Sean Reardon read a proclamation declaring Friday, June 3, 2022, as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the city in front of a crowd of over 25 people, who stood together in the rain, just before noon. Many of the attendees wore items of orange clothing, the color hunters wear to alert others of their presence.
National Gun Violence Awareness Day is dedicated to the memory of all the victims and survivors of gun violence, according to the mayor who added 110 Americans are killed by gun violence, every day. The country also sees an average of 16,000 gun-related homicides each year, according to Reardon.
"The data is pretty clear and this is an American problem," the mayor said before urging the crowd to pressure political leaders to pass gun reform laws.
Becc O'Brien is the North Shore local group lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She approached Reardon months ago about reading Friday's proclamation.
The mayor said the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, (10 people killed, 3 wounded) and Uvalde, Texas (21 killed, 17 wounded), made the observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day all the more relative. The shooting in Buffalo was racially motivated; the 10 victims were Black.
"It's very close to home when these tragedies happen in our country. It makes you feel helpless and it makes you feel angry and feel sad," he said.
O'Brien spoke passionately about the need for common sense gun reform in the country Friday and said her father had been shot four times.
Although her father survived the shooting, he died at 55, due to the trauma of the shooting, O'Brien said.
"I remember those bullet wounds that my mother would change the bandages on," she said.
O'Brien told the crowd Friday that she was wearing orange in memory of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in Chicago, just days after marching in the second inaugural parade of President Barack Obama in 2013.
"Orange is the color that hunters wear to protect themselves from others," she said.
Americans, "don't have to live like this," according to O'Brien who added U.S. citizens are 26 times more likely to die by a gun, than in any other peer nation.
"Other countries have mental illness but 110 people do not die, every single day in other countries. So, the talking points from the gun lobbies don't stand up to scrutiny," she said.
Massachusetts has the second-lowest rate of gun deaths in the country because of its bipartisan common sense gun laws, according to O'Brien, who reminded the crowd that state Rep. Marjorie Decker, D-Cambridge filed a House bill in 2019 (H4303) which would prevent the manufacturing of assault weapons or large capacity feeding devices within the commonwealth.
"Contact your representatives and let them know that we need to pass that bill," she said.
Paula Estey of the PEG Center for Art & Activism also spoke during Friday's ceremony. She said her gallery has been working for months with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America activist and artist Doris Madsen. As such, the gallery located at 3 Harris St., Newburyport, will present “Wear Orange: Artists Unite Against Gun Violence” an exhibit from June 7 though June 30.
Estey said she feels it is imperative to offer the exhibit now.
"Our babies are dying and we must not turn away from this current, horrible reality that Americans are living in. But we can change this reality," she said.
Reardon also told a story Friday of a friend he had while attending The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. The friend died after being shot nine times.
"How can someone do that?" the mayor asked. "It was a senseless act, it wasn't even a robbery, it was by a young kid, I believe 16 at the time and it was very easy to get a gun in Columbus at the time."
Reardon went on to advocate for a "united front" against the gun lobbies.
"We are lucky here in Massachusetts but this is an American problem that we have to work on," he said.
The June 3 program ended with members of the Newburyport High School National Honor Society reading the names of the two teachers and 19 children killed in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting.
