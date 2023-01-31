SEABROOK — People will be freezing their butts off for a heartwarming cause as the 15th annual Keefe Family Polar Plunge returns to test the mettle of those ready to dive into the ice-cold ocean.
On Feb. 11, participants will park in the St. Elizabeth Church lot at the intersection of Chelmsford and Lowell streets about noon and then meet at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Hooksett Street before plunging into the freezing water.
The event began in 2008 when the Keefes lost a close family friend, Mark Frattaroli, a teenager who was killed in a car crash.
The family wanted to organize a fundraiser to assist the teen’s family as they coped with their loss and to raise money for a scholarship in Frattaroli’s name at the school he attended, Lawrence Academy. The fundraiser has since grown into an annual event, benefiting a different cause each year.
“We’re expecting about 300 swimmers and more onlookers,” said Ray Keefe, the lead organizer.
“Each year, toward the end of the year – two or three months before February, we just take a look around for someone who’s been dealt an unfortunate hand or set of circumstances or a tragedy, whatever it is,” Keefe said.
He said this year they decided to help Eddie McMahon Jr., 17, of Lowell.
He and his family – brother Colby and parents Vicky and Eddie McMahon Sr. – had been living in Florida for about a year when he was diagnosed with glioblastoma in June.
“We opted to go to St. Pete and he had a surgery on June 7, had a successful surgery where they removed 100% percent of the tumor. Then, unfortunately a week later, it came back that it was a malignant tumor, which would then require further treatment of radiation and chemo, and there was a four- to six-week window there and we opted as a family to come back home to Lowell,” the father said.
He said the support from the community has been overwhelming and that he and his family hope to use this to pay it forward.
“We would like to give back to some past recipients of the Polar Plunge. Because some of those people are known to me, too, because they come out of the city of Lowell and some of their medical conditions, they’re still struggling,” McMahon Sr. said.
“Although they’ve done their Plunge, the Plunge does not fix everything and they still have issues,” he added. “So we’re looking to give back to those people, too, once everything gets figured out, just to try to help them.”
Keefe said in addition to paying medical bills, they hope to use some of the money raised to do something fun for McMahon Jr. He said the event started out small but has recently grown.
“The last few years, it’s been extremely crowded and this one, it’s going to blow it out of the water because of the fact that the McMahon family is widely known and very popular,” Keefe said.
McMahon Sr. said this will be his first time participating in the Keefe Family Polar Plunge, joking that he has a hard enough time getting in the water during the summer.
“But it’s my son, so of course I’m going to participate,” he said.
Donations will be accepted, and T-shirts will available to the public for $20 with all proceeds going to the McMahon family.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.