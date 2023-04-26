NEWBURYPORT — Ryan Turner, music director of the Newburyport Choral Society, and Anne Azema, artistic director of The Boston Camerata, appears on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss the choral groups’ annual spring concerts.
The concerts will be May 6 at 7:30 p.m. and May 7 at 4 p.m. at Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport.
Turner will conduct the 90-member Choral Society, vocal soloists, two pianists and five percussionists in a performance of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana.”
Azema will lead a small consort of voices from The Boston Camerata as they perform some of the same texts of “Carmina Burana” as reconstructed medieval tunes accompanied by medieval instruments.
“It’s really a tale of two very different ‘Carmina Buranas,’” Turner has said. “We have two very different approaches to the same text: One, a modern, structurally complex and percussive piece, and the other, a simpler, more serene composition performed with simple medieval-period instruments like the vielle and the hurdy-gurdy.”
For more information about the concert and to purchase tickets, visit Newburyportchoralsociety.org or Bostoncamerata.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP FM 96.3 and livestreams on YouTube at NCMHub.org. After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
