NEWBURYPORT – Margo Birke, a lawyer specializing in elder law, will be the next Village Talk speaker March 18 at 1 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior Community Center.
Birke will speak on the “Ten Myths about Medicare and Medicaid.”
Questions to be addressed include: Will Medicare cover your long-term costs in a nursing home? Is Medicaid only for the “poor”? Will a nursing home take a person’s home? And if a person is married, with they get to keep only half of their joint assets?
Birke founded Elder Law Solutions in 2002 to focus on the intricate legal needs of older adults and disabled people.
She has extensive experience as an advocate, mediator and volunteer, and speaks frequently on aging and disability to empower community members by providing the information needed to make informed choices.
She is a past president of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys; a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association; and has volunteered as a state-certified nursing home ombudsman.
She is also a past chairperson of the Advisory Council of Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley. She received a bachelor of arts from Fordham College and a law degree from Fordham University Law School. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and New York.
Village Talks occur every third Wednesday of the month at the Senior/Community Center, 331 High St. Talks are free and open to all.
