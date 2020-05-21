NEWBURYPORT – Business owners at The Tannery Marketplace are launching an essential items drive, named Mothers and Children 1st, to benefit this vulnerable segment of the community.
The drive is being held in partnership with Family Services of the Merrimack Valley.
“This pandemic has wreaked havoc on our collective well-being, and nobody is more deserving of a helping hand than the vulnerable women and children in our community,” said David Hall, The Tannery’s owner and property manager, in a press release.
“The small-business owners at The Tannery are grateful for all the support they’ve received during the stay-in-place order, and we are eager to give back as we move toward a new normal,” he added.
The essential item drop-off center is at The Tannery’s southern entrance to Mill #1, outside Black Duck Market.
Essential items include but are not limited to diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, tampons, pads, deodorant, shampoo, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes (adult and children), dish liquid and sponges – anything deemed essential to the health and well-being of mothers and children.
The Tannery business owners invite people to add a few essential items to their shopping carts for those in need and deliver them to The Tannery, off Federal Street in downtown Newburyport.
Aida Castro, director of community support services for Family Services, said her organization would deliver the items directly to mothers and their children, adding, “The families we service are the region’s most vulnerable, and getting essential items like diapers and wipes, for them, is a challenge whether there is a pandemic or not, but today, it is impossible for them to make ends meet.”
On the web: www.tannerymarketplace.com and www.fsmv.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.