GLOUCESTER — Bruce Tarr was sworn in to his 14th two-year term as the state senator of the 1st Essex and Middlesex District last week and the 28-year State House veteran said he is already well acquainted with his new municipalities.
The Gloucester resident represents his hometown as well as Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Newbury, North Andover (Precincts 5A, 7, 8,) Rockport, Rowley, Wenham, West Newbury and North Reading.
Tarr added Topsfield, Salisbury and Newburyport to his newly reconfigured district when he was sworn in last week and said he is very enthusiastic to represent his new communities.
“These are communities that I feel like I’ve had a relationship with over the past several years, mostly through my chairmanship of the Merrimack River Beach Alliance and other partnerships that we’ve had in the region,” he said. “I am very enthusiastic about being able to continue to work on issues like the protection of the Merrimack River, addressing erosion and our coastal resources by trying to foster more economic development. Those are things that we’re going to be off to a running start with.”
Tarr added that he has also been working with the Town of Salisbury to address beach erosion.
“We’re in the process of drafting and filing bills and I’ve been consulting with lots of folks,” Tarr said. “A lot of people talk about the beach erosion on Plum Island but we have also been working with the folks in Salisbury because there are a lot of erosion concerns there as well.
“We need to make sure that gets equal consideration,” he added. “Right now, we’ve got an erosion hotspot on Salisbury Beach that essentially extends from (Access Point 5 to Access Point 7) and we’ve been meeting with them about how we’re going to address that.”
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon said in a text message that since Tarr has already been working on Plum Island issues with Newbury, that has made the transition in senatorial representation very easy to handle.
“I’m really looking forward to our partnership, going forward. We’re in good hands,” he said.
Tarr has served as the state Senate minority leader since 2011. The senator said he recently had a “very productive” meeting with the Newburyport Democratic City Committee.
“We talked about shared priorities and one of them is trying to reestablish the Park & Ride (bus terminal on Low Street) as a facility that can allow people to park and get a ride into Boston,” he said.
Tarr also said he has been meeting with public school superintendents and special education directors to discuss how to address the high cost of special education.
“We universally agree these needs need to be provided to students, but we also need to find a way to help the school districts with those costs,” Tarr said. “The other thing we’ve started to talk about is the fact that, in many of our schools locally, we have a decreasing enrollment while we have a state funding formula that depends on enrollment. So we need to try to look at ways to reconcile that.”
Reardon said he “could not be more thrilled with having Sen. Tarr represent the citizens of Newburyport at the State House.”
“Sen. Tarr worked closely with me and my office all of last year in preparation of this realignment of the district. He has a great handle on the direction of the city and projects we will be looking to the state for funding assistance,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
