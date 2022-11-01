NEWBURYPORT — Longtime Republican state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr faces a challenge from newcomer Terence Cudney in the race for his 1st Essex and Middlesex seat on Nov. 8.
Cudney, 34, is running against Tarr as an independent. He is from Boulder, Colorado, has lived in Gloucester for nearly four years, has a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Dickinson College, previously interned for a senator in Washington, D.C., and has led three software product teams to help tech startups.
Most recently, he worked as a delivery driver and server at Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant in Gloucester until summer 2021. Since then, Cudney said he’s been campaigning full time.
“The way I see this is bringing the innovative spirit that I developed in the tech startup space back to the desire for public service,” Cudney said.
Tarr, 58, graduated from Gloucester High School in 1982 and earned his undergraduate degree in business administration from Suffolk University, along with a juris doctor from Suffolk University Law School. He was first elected to serve on Beacon Hill as a state representative in 1991 and has been a state senator since 1994.
He has served as the Senate minority leader since 2011 and was the principal author of the state’s stem cell research law, which allowed this type of research to be conducted in Massachusetts. Tarr said he helped get the Annisquam River dredged and keep Addison Gilbert Hospital open, and chairs the Great Marsh Revitalization Task Force, Merrimack River Beach Alliance, Chebacco Lake Task Force and Northeast Coastal Coalition.
“(I’ve) been able to accomplish a tremendous amount with regard to economic development, environmental protection, strengthening education and a whole host of issues,” Tarr said. “I want to continue to work on those things … and achieve the results that we’ve been able to achieve even more so in the future.”
Besides both men’s hometown of Gloucester, the Massachusetts Senate 1st Essex and Middlesex district covers Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Newbury, Newburyport, North Andover, North Reading, Rockport, Rowley, Salisbury, Topsfield, Wenham and West Newbury.
Both candidates were asked the same questions, which were prepared by the Cape Ann League of Women Voters.
On health, abortionWhen it comes to improving the state’s public health system, Tarr said he is working to make sure that people can find sustainable careers in the medical field and that hospitals are adequately staffed. Having medical research in the works in Massachusetts is also important, he said, and is why he has supported the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute and the medical advances it could provide through better knowledge of the marine environment.
Cudney said he would advocate for better HVAC systems in schools to help keep COVID-19 from infecting students and staff. He is also an advocate for universal health care, including Mass-Care, a bill that has lingered on Beacon Hill for years and would establish a single-payer health care system if adopted.
“We would need four more state senators (to vote for it), which is a small gap to fill in order to have a majority of the Massachusetts state Senate to pass this bill,” Cudney said. “I would very much like to be one of those co-sponsors, and make that a reality.”
Tarr supports reproductive choice and said that in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year, he worked on legislation to protect state health care providers from legal action if they treated patients coming into the state for reproductive health care. That law also eliminated copays and deductibles for reproductive procedures and guaranteed insurance coverage of these treatments, he said.
Massachusetts must continue to protect reproductive rights in the state, Cudney said. Its leaders should also work with those from other states to fight against federal overreach on an issue that he said is a basic human right.
“There are parts of the country that are having a greater impact on our politics than we should allow, with rolling back things like human rights and rolling back things like our democracy … .” Cudney said. “On the abortion front, it’s really a question of being a bastion in the Northeast for human rights.”
Climate and energy
To fight climate change, Cudney said he would advocate for more aggressive development of offshore wind and tidal energy resources, and phase out carbon-emitting sources “as much as possible.”
Tarr said he has secured resources for coastal planning that his communities can use to be proactive against climate change, and has helped pass legislation promoting renewable energy sources and carbon sequestration, a process of capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to minimize the effects of climate change, he said.
“We need to make sure that as we move toward alternatives, we have enough (energy) supply to be able to conduct our lives,” Tarr said. “And as we move toward offshore wind, we also need to make sure that we protect commercial fishing (and) make sure that we do not trade one for the other.”
Question 1, taxes
Cudney also supports Ballot Question 1, called the Fair Share Amendment, which would impose a surtax on taxable incomes over $1 million and earmark this revenue to go toward education and transportation.
If passed, this measure would make the wealthy and big businesses pay “more of their fair share” toward the state’s tax system, he said. If elected, Cudney would also push for a marginal income tax to lower taxes for middle class and working class families and raise them for the wealthy, which would also lower taxes on small businesses, he said.
Tarr said he is against putting tax rates in the state’s constitution. He is skeptical that this money would go toward education and transportation entirely since it is subject to appropriation, which doesn’t legally guarantee that it would fund these areas, and is also against the tax since it “attacks some of the most highly mobile people in our state,” he said.
“Punishing folks that are successful and contribute to our innovation, economy and future by having to pay a penalty for their success doesn’t make sense,” Tarr said. “And in addition to that, as we know, this is a tax that would also affect a lot of our small businesses or Subchapter S corporations, or our LLCs and our partnerships.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.
