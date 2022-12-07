NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Democratic City Committee will end the year by hosting State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Republican, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at Newburyport City Hall auditorium.
Tarr will represent Newburyport starting in January, when the state’s new districting plan takes effect.
A state senator since 1995, Mr. Tarr is the senate minority leader. He was not opposed in the November election by any Democrat, but he did face a challenge from unenrolled candidate Terence Cudney.
Committee members will be asking Tarr about his priorities for the district, which has long included other waterfront communities like Gloucester, Rockport and Ipswich and now also represents Newburyport and Salisbury. Members hope to use this meeting to get to know their new senator, and make sure he knows what issues are important to them as Newburyport Democrats, according to committee members. All are welcome to attend this in-person meeting.
Anyone with questions about the meeting or the NDCC, may contact Chairperson Karen Trowbridge at: KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
