NEWBURYPORT — City schools could be in line for an additional $950,000 from the state, according to Sen. Bruce Tarr, but School Superintendent Sean Gallagher said he won’t be cashing any checks just yet.
Tarr’s declaration comes after Gov. Maura Healey recently proposed a $55.5 billion state operating budget for fiscal 2024. The governor’s budget proposal is making its way through the House of Representatives before heading to the Senate.
Tarr appeared before the City Council on Monday and said local schools could receive extra money as part of Healey’s proposal to increase state education funding by $600 million.
“There is some good news in the governor’s House 1 budget proposal because of enrollment changes,” said Tarr, R-Gloucester.
Gallagher is putting the final touches on his own $42.9 million budget proposal, which includes an increase of roughly $500,000 in state-mandated, out-of-district special education placement expenses.
While Gallagher said he would not mind an additional $950,000 in state education funding, he will wait to see what happens.
“It all depends on how the funds are going to be distributed for us,” he said. “I certainly am excited. Any time the governor is advocating for more funding for school districts is beneficial and it will definitely provide some relief. But we’ll just have to see how it impacts Newburyport specifically.”
Tarr also told the council the state’s unrestricted general government aid account could potentially increase by $24 million under Healey’s budget.
“That would increase Newburyport’s allocation by about $60,000,” he said. “That can be used by primarily every other expense that the city has, other than education.”
At-large City Councilor Bruce Vogel told Tarr that he appreciated the potential $60,000 increase in general government aid but added, “In the big picture of it, it’s not the biggest.”
Tarr told Vogel the city is receiving $2.95 million in general government aid and Healey’s budget calls for $3 million for fiscal 2024.
April is a “very barometric month” when it comes to tax collection, according to Tarr, who added that he and fellow lawmakers will watch the latest revenue projections very carefully.
“It appears right now that we are on pace to have another significant state surplus for the current fiscal year, which will give us the opportunity to maybe fund some additional priorities beyond the current budget,” he said. “We look forward to having that discussion with all of you and the administration.”
State Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, also appeared before the City Council on Monday night.
Thursday marked 100 days in office for Shand, who said the experience has been “exceptionally exciting” for her.
Shand said there are many issues the House and Senate, as well as the City Council, will need to tackle such as equity in health care outcomes, as well as wages and school funding.
“Boston has an enormous concentration of wealth and power and that’s something we really struggle with on Beacon Hill,” she said. “How do we make sure that we equitably grow the entire economy of the commonwealth? So, I’m looking forward to being a partner to all of you in the conversation.”
