SALISBURY — Local legislators and municipal leaders will fill in their constituents on what they’ve been up to lately when a multi chamber of commerce legislative dinner is held at the Blue Ocean Event Center next week.
The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry is partnering with the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce to present the legislative dinner April 6.
Among those expected to speak are state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport. Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon and Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington will also address the audience.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for me to share some perspective on what is happening on Beacon Hill with the people who are very concerned about the state of the commonwealth and the state of their communities,” Tarr said.
Tarr added that he expects to discuss tax relief, the state of the economy, as well as issues relating to the workforce and the cost of energy.
“I want to let everyone know how they can work together to pursue public policies that will help on those fronts and others,” he said.
Reardon said he will discuss upcoming projects such as the Market Landing Park expansion project and the restoration of the Bartlet Mall, as well as his plan to move Newburyport Youth Services to 59 Low St. and the progress of dredging off Plum Island.
“We’re going into budget season and I will be highlighting some of the projects we have already started this year and how we hope to manage them,” he said.
The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Greater Newburyport Chamber Executive Director Nate Allard said tickets are almost sold out and can be found at https://business.newburyportchamber.org/events/details/multi-chamber-legislative-dinner-107483.
Allard also said he has made it a priority to collaborate with area chambers of commerce such as those in Amesbury and Salisbury.
“There used to be these walls built up between chambers that had always been thought of as competitive organizations. But that’s quite the opposite now,” he said. “I have been working with a lot of great people in all of these other chambers. If we all come together, we can work on providing better resources to the business community.”
Salisbury Chamber of Commerce President Linda Boragine said she is happy to work with her Newburyport counterparts to offer the legislative dinner to the public.
“Our state legislators are here for all of us. What they have to say affects the whole area,” she said.
The legislative dinner’s question-and-answer session will also give the audience a chance to speak directly to the four local leaders, according to Allard.
“This is a really great opportunity to understand the roles of each of the public servants fill and what the vision for the whole region is,” he said. “These are massive resources who I talk with on almost on a daily basis. I love to share their knowledge and vision with the business community. It is going to be very exciting.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
