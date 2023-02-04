PEABODY — Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, was among state lawmakers who spoke during the recent North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau’s 15th annual tourism summit.
The event was held Jan. 27 at the Boston Marriott Peabody after being presented online for the past two years. Tarr represents the First and Middlesex District, which includes Greater Newburyport.
Those who attended included tourism advocates from across the region and state, including representatives from the state Office of Travel and Tourism, Discover New England, Brand USA and hospitality businesses. Essex County legislators and town officials were also on hand.
Topics covered included the North of Boston tourism economic impact update, international tourism, evolving tourism media landscapes, and recruitment and retention strategies for employers.
The keynote address was given by Kim Knox Beckius, who is Yankee Magazine’s travel and branded content editor and the author of seven books. Her books include “Backroads of New England” and “New England’s Historic Homes & Gardens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.