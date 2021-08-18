WEST NEWBURY — The Assessors Department wants to make property owners aware of numerous tax exemptions that could result in lower taxes for some residents.
The campaign is an extension of seminars presented at the Senior Center in recent years, said Rich Baker, chair of the Board of Assessors, when reached Monday.
Two exemptions specifically target assistance for older property owners in town. Any qualifying resident age 70 or older who pays property taxes may apply for Senior Exemption 1.
There are no income limits to qualify for the $175 reduction. The property owner must have owned and occupied the residence for at least the past five years. Single applicants must have assets no greater than $47,738.
The asset limit for applicants who are married is $65,636. Assets include bank accounts, IRAs, CDs, stocks, bonds, motor vehicles and any real estate excluding the applicant’s primary residence.
Residents 65 and older may qualify for a $500 property reduction under Senior Exemption 2 if they have lived in the state for the previous 10 years and in their current home for five years. The income limit for single applicants is $23,863; or $36,728 for married people. Asset limits are $46,945 for single; $64,578 for married.
Legally blind residents are eligible for a $500 exemption with no age, income or asset qualifiers. The person must own and occupy the property, and annually show proof of blindness certification from the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind.
A Surviving Spouse and Minor Child Exemption offers a $175 property tax break for widows and widowers of any age who are unmarried and anyone under age 18 living in the home. There are no income limits, but asset limits in both cases are $47,738.
Military veteran exemptions are available for veterans who have at least a 10% service related disability and those who lost feet, hands, and/or eyes in the line of duty.
Tax exemptions are provided to recipients of the Purple Heart, Congressional Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, The Navy Cross or the Air Force Cross; and also for former prisoners of war, or surviving spouses of deceased veterans who qualified for an exemption. Reductions range from $400 to $1,500 annually.
Exemption amounts apply to the fiscal year the application is submitted and could increase to up to a 100% reduction in future years.
Qualified property owners in the following categories are immediately eligible for a full exemption: veterans who are paraplegic or blind as a result of service-related injuries; surviving spouses of military personnel who were killed or missing in action in the line of duty or who died of injuries or illnesses contracted in a combat zone; or Gold Star parents.
In addition, the assessor’s office provides a 100% exemption from the Community Preservation Act tax surcharge for qualifying low- and moderate-income households and low- and moderate-income senior citizens ages 60 years and older.
“The West Newbury assessors are dedicated to taxing everyone fairly,” Baker said. “Tax exemptions are evenly applied when everyone knows what they may be eligible for.”
Residents who qualify for more than one exemption will receive the one that provides the greatest benefit. Applications must be filed by April 1, 2022, to be considered for fiscal 2022.
For more information, contact the assessor’s office at 978-363-1100. Applications are also available online at www.wnewbury.org/assessors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.