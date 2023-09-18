AMESBURY — Folks looking to enjoy quality company while taking in one of the iconic homes in the city can do so by joining the Whittier Home Association for its upcoming annual Tea in Whittier’s Victorian Garden.
The organization is a nonprofit that seeks to promote the legacy of local poet and abolitionist John Greenleaf Whittier while preserving the collections, structures and grounds of the John Greenleaf Whittier Museum.
The event is set to be held at the home on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m., at 86 Friend St.
Whittier Home Association President Anne Ferguson said that Victorian garden tea services have been a tradition for the Whittier Home Association for at least the decade she has been a part of it.
“We sometimes would have two teas, but this year we’re just doing one tea because we’re getting back on our feet after the pandemic. We were closed for three years, we weren’t even open for tours. So it is very much a tradition and it was started at least probably more than 10 years ago, but I can vouch that I’ve been going to them for 10 years,” Ferguson said.
Former association President Chris Bryant praised the atmosphere of the event each year.
“Any time that I can spend in the garden, it’s so peaceful back there and sometimes I just sit on the back porch and I look at the pear trees and I look at the grape arbor and I think, ‘You know, Whittier walked here.’ It just makes me feel cozy and loved. I’m so crazy about that house. But the garden is my favorite place. And just being there and seeing a lot of friends that I haven’t seen all year, I’m really hoping a lot of people will show up,” Bryant said.
Ferguson spoke about why she looks forward to the gathering so much each year.
“I think it’s nice to take a minute to stop, to visit with people you haven’t necessarily seen in a while, and to share a lunch with them and catch up while listening to beautiful music and enjoying the beautiful garden,” Ferguson said.
She added, “I think we get so busy with our busy lives that we don’t always sit down and take time to enjoy things.”
Ferguson shared why she feels the work of the organization is important to support.
“John Greenleaf Whittier was a Quaker, lived in Amesbury the majority of his life. He was a poet, an abolitionist, he was a politician of sorts, and he’s world famous. And the home that he lived in is exactly as it was when he lived here. It is nice to keep that museum open for everybody to see,” Ferguson said.
Bryant noted that this would be the last opportunity this year for folks to check out the garden.
“We may have other events inside the house, but it’s going to be too cold pretty soon to have things going on in the garden. And so other than on Saturdays when we give tours and we let people come into the garden and pick the Concord grapes that grow there when they take a tour, we don’t have any other events planned for 2023 in the garden,” Bryant said.
Reservations are $20 with special discounts of $15 each for table of four, and for students.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
