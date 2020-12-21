NEWBURYPORT — Teachers in the Explore program at Molin Upper Elementary School have found new ways to connect with students this year, despite restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Explore courses include music, art, physical education, health and STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Students typically take an explore class once a week but this year, they are taking one explore class every day for roughly 24 to 25 days before switching to a different one.
This allows teachers to see students in person two days a week and work with them remotely for the other three days as part of the hybrid learning model in the district.
"We're getting more concentrated time to get to know (the students) a lot better," art teacher Alissa Gallegos said. "We're also not wasting time on reteaching lessons because we see them every day, whether we are seeing them live on those two days or providing asynchronous lessons with videos and other activities (on the other days)."
"I think the students like that, especially for creating a little more continuity this year, when everything is already so broken up in the hybrid model," she added.
These classes typically involve a lot of hands-on learning, which can be difficult with social distancing guidelines, but teachers have adapted.
In art, for example, students received visual journals to document their work as they study American artists from various backgrounds and across history. Artists include John James Audubon, Wayne Tebow, Alma Thomas and Georgia O'Keeffe.
Music classes are a bit different since wind and other instruments do not comply with COVID-19 protocol. The school provided each student with a small, portable keyboard, which they have been using to make and write music.
"I give them pieces, teach them how to play on the keyboard, and how to recognize note names and rhythm patterns," music teacher Kathleen Sheperd said.
The students also use the website Flipgrid to submit videos of any creative activities they enjoy from gymnastics to dancing, or another outlet of their choice.
"This immersion of this 24-day rotation is brilliant because you get to build on a daily basis, rather than a once-a-week-throughout-the year basis," Sheperd said.
Physical education classes took place outside this fall. For the winter, staff members marked squares off with tape in the gym to ensure social distancing. All the equipment students need is already in the square and sanitized before students arrive for class.
"It's really taught them the movement of space because they can't go into another square," physical education teacher Jan Krusemark said.
She described the setup as similar to a foosball table because students only have so much space they are allowed to use when playing modified games such as floor hockey and soccer golf.
"The students have really built a nice relationship with their cohorts so when they come to the gym, they are really respectful and nice to each other," she said.
Kristen Daigle, a STEM teacher at Molin, said her class has been "kind of a learning curve" as it focuses on handling physical materials.
This year, the labs have 4-foot by 3-foot Plexiglas dividers at each table to separate students safely for experiments. Class numbers are also small with fewer than 10 students, for the most part.
Each student has a STEM bin or kit with the tools needed to conduct experiments, which fortunately, do not need to be sanitized every day because it is only that student using those materials, Daigle said.
On in-person days, fourth-graders work on experiments, and on remote days, they reinforce those skills through Google Classroom.
Fifth-graders have been working on problem solving such as how parachute length affects flight. They do hands-on learning in the classroom and then on remote days, they go back and analyze the data.
Jay Murphy said his wellness class for fourth- and fifth-graders focuses on life skills and involves a lot of movement, practice with things such as nasal breathing and the use of hands-on experiments. Topics addressed include bullying, vaping and nutrition.
While trying to look at the positives, despite the circumstances of the pandemic, Murphy said the smaller classes have allowed for stronger relationship building and the opportunity to provide more feedback on educational progress.
He added that seeing the students every day, as opposed to once a week, makes the explore teachers look less like "guest speakers."
"It feels very curriculum based," he said. "It feels nice."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.