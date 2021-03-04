With supply concerns in mind, area school superintendents are cautiously optimistic following the announcement that educators will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week.
Speaking Wednesday at West Parish Elementary School in Gloucester, Gov. Charlie Baker said school personnel and child care workers can start trying to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments through any of the state’s 170 vaccination sites as of March 11. Mass vaccination sites also plan to block off days specifically for educators.
This announcement followed pressure from President Joe Biden on Tuesday for all states to prioritize vaccinations of educators. It also came on the heels of last week’s revelation that the governor and Education Commissioner Jeff Riley want all elementary schools to return to full in-person learning by April.
Triton Regional School District Superintendent Brian Forget called the announcement “great news,” adding that it was “long overdue.”
In acknowledging the limited supply of vaccine in the state, Forget said the district is already looking into options to host its own clinics for teachers.
The superintendent said he is working with an “independent pharmacy” — which he declined to name until more details are confirmed — to try to secure doses of the vaccine.
Triton has approximately 425 employees, or close to 450 if bus drivers and other contract workers are included.
Forget estimated the district will be looking to vaccinate between 300 and 350 of its staff. The other 100 or so employees have either opted not to seek the vaccine at this time or have already received it through other channels of eligibility — the latter being the majority.
In Newburyport, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said the news was just another layer that will assist the district transition’s to more in-person learning.
The district has already established a partnership with Cataldo Ambulance Service, which is coordinating vaccination sites all over the state, including at Fenway Park in Boston.
Through this partnership, Newburyport school officials hope to secure a supply to give faculty and staff their first doses of the vaccine during the week of March 15.
Newburyport has 432 employees, as well as about 50 additional substitute teachers and specialists. In early February, approximately 350 employees signed up to receive the vaccine through the district. Prior to and since, there have also been staff members who already received the vaccine due to other eligibility.
Prior to Baker’s announcement Wednesday, CVS added K-12 teachers to its list of those eligible to receive the vaccine at its clinics.
“I think the more opportunities that we can give educators to get vaccinated, the better,” Gallagher said. “We’re hopeful with our plan that we will continue to move forward.”
Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew was similarly optimistic, while noting “hopefully, the supply is there.”
The district, which has about 400 staff members, is preparing to vaccinate at least 90% of its staff following a recent survey, Bartholomew said.
Officials are working with emergency medical services to request enough doses for every single staff member.
On Friday afternoon, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will meet to hear a presentation and vote on the emergency adoption of regulatory amendments that would prioritize in-person instruction by giving Riley the authority to decide when hybrid and remote learning models would no longer count toward the state’s requirements for student learning hours.
The governor said there are about 400,000 teachers, early educators and school staff members who will become newly eligible for the vaccine next week. They will join everyone 65 years old or older and people with two or more certain health conditions in the competition for a limited supply of doses and appointments.
The governor said his team’s estimates are that first-dose appointments should “start to cover pretty much everybody in that group about a month after they’re eligible.”
The demand for vaccine shots has vastly outpaced the supply, causing frustration and chaos as the hundreds of thousands of eligible people compete for the tens of thousands of available appointments each week.
Both Pfizer and Moderna are expected to increase their production in March and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved last week is making its way to clinics in Massachusetts and around the country, offering hope of an accelerating vaccination effort.
But Baker said Wednesday that the White House told states not to expect any substantial increase in supply until the end of March and that the state would get less of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine than it was expecting.
Colin A. Young of State House News Service contributed to this report.
