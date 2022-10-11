AMESBURY — Teachers from across the state are expected to attend the Massachusetts Teacher STEM Fair on Oct. 22 at the Christa McAuliffe Center in Framingham.
STEM is short for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and has become a focal point of the state education system in recent years.
The fair is being organized by recipients of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching and Amesbury Middle School STEM coach Jennifer Donais in partnership with the Civil Air Patrol Education Wing. Donais received the Presidential Award in 2016.
As a recipient, Donais said she tries to put together events for others who received the award while also giving back to the state.
She said the fair has been two years in the making and that much like the STEM challenge her students are working on this month, the goal for this event is for teachers “to see themselves in STEM.”
“There are different STEM tables, different events, like teachers can fly planes to kind of get them to see ways they can bring STEM back into their classrooms,” Donais said.
Flights are not the only attraction at this fair. The Christa McAuliffe Center is home to a planetarium that will offer shows for teachers to attend. Code & Circuit, a computer science school in Amesbury, will bring Spot the Robotic Dog.
“The audience is for teachers, but we keep saying that teachers can bring their families,” Donais said. “There’s a lot of fun events also for the kids and other people to see as well, I mean I’m bringing my niece and nephew who are 2 and 4, so it’s a fun family event, but obviously the audience is for teachers to bring some of the stuff back into their classrooms.”
Kathy Kleiman, author of the book “Proving Ground: The Untold Story of the Six Women Who Programmed the World’s First Modern Computer,” will be the keynote speaker.
“She’s a very interesting historian and writer, and she has a story about the first computer called the ENIAC where she saw a poster about the ENIAC and there were six women in the picture,” Donais said.
“And she had asked about who the six women were in the picture,” Donais said, “and she was told that they were just models in the picture and that they did not work on the computer and she found out through researching that those six women were in fact working on that first computer, so it’s kind of the untold story of those six women.”
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for Massachusetts teachers and their families. More information can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/ma-teacher-stem-fair/home.
