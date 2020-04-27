Technology helps students bridge an ocean

NEWBURYPORT — The city's schools were in the early stages of launching a sister school program with Qardho Schools in Somalia when buildings had to be shut down because of the coronavirus, but that hasn't stopped students from connecting.
Several Newburyport High School sophomores joined a Zoom call with a doctor in Somalia on Thursday to discuss the impact COVID-19 is having there.
Dr. Sadiya Ismail, who works at a local hospital there, said COVID-19 is "rapidly spreading" throughout Africa. There are approximately 300 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somalia and about 15 deaths, she said. Most of these cases are in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Qardho does not have any confirmed cases.
"People are not aware of the consequences of this virus, so they are going outside," Ismail said, explaining how social distancing is not popular. With Ramadan beginning last week, she hopes more people will be inside due to fasting.
In regard to personal protective equipment, Ismail said it is available, but lacking like other parts of the world.
"When you are with patients every day, you need more," she said, adding that infections such as malaria and typhoid are common.
"If we see someone come in with a fever, we assume it's COVID-19."
One student asked how many hours she works. Sadiya said she works from 8 a.m. to noon, takes a break for lunch, and then continues her shift from 4 to 8 p.m. "It's different here," she said.
Before schools shut down, Newburyport Public Schools was in the early stages of its partnership with Qardho Schools. The partnership began with Dave Fortier, a Newburyport resident and survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.
As president and a founder of the One World Strong Foundation, Fortier works with survivors of terror and trauma across the world.
Through his work, Fortier connected with Deeqo Jibril, a Boston-based refugee from Somalia and immigrant rights activist. She put Fortier and Newburyport Superintendent Sean Gallagher in contact with Qardho Superintendent Abdullahi Abdi Ali and from there, the partnership blossomed.
"She was instrumental in making this happen," Fortier said of Jibril.
Since the first introduction, there have been Zoom meetings between mayors of each city, the superintendents, principals, a number of teachers and now students. So when remote learning started, both cities decided to keep the use of technology going.
Newburyport High School Principal Andrew Wulf helped set up sophomores in a group WhatsApp chat. The goal was to connect students in a group call on a weekly basis, but those students quickly branched off and kept conversations going one on one.
Between the two districts, students have been sharing photos of their friends, families and environments.
"It's really nice to get to know someone from somewhere totally different and kind of share those connections with each other," Newburyport High student Quinn Wehrwein said.
Asmaa Moha, a Qardho student, agreed, saying she's been enjoying getting to know students in another part of the world. She said the technology is "really pretty cool" and overall, easy to use.
Another Newburyport student, Anna Fortier, said, "It's great having the opportunity to actually talk to people one on one, but also in group settings, face to face."
The students in both districts have been surprised about how much they have in common, from the classes they take to the activities they enjoy.
"Even though we are so far apart, we are still interested in and do the same things," said Sara Bovee of Newburyport..
