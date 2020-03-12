ROWLEY – A Tewksbury teenager avoided jail time Wednesday after admitting he could be found guilty in connection with a crash in which he told police he fell asleep behind the wheel before drifting into the opposite lane of Route 133 and crashing into another truck head on.
Stephen J. Duquette, 19, of Westcott Circle was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and faced up to two years in prison.
But instead, Duquette admitted to sufficient facts during his appearance in Newburyport District Court and saw the charge continued without a finding for six months, according to court records, A marked lanes violation was filed.
Over the next six months, Duquette must stay out of trouble with the law and pay $300 in fees and fines. Prior to his appearance Wednesday in court, Duquette completed a mandated safe driving course aimed at people under 25, according to court records.
Duquette and three others were injured July 24 about 7:30 a.m. when his Chevy Silverado veered over the yellow line and into oncoming traffic. Moments later, he slammed into a Toyota Tundra, collapsing the front sections of both trucks and triggering airbags, according to court records.
Three women in the Tundra and Duquette were injured and immediately tended to by emergency responders. All four were taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.
Duquette told Rowley police Officer Patrick McGettrick that while he was driving east on Route 133 on his way to work, he fell asleep and turned into the westbound lane, according to the officer’s report.
McGettrick watched video of the crash, obtained from a home camera, and noticed that Duquette never tried braking before slamming into the Tundra.
Based on Duquette’s statement and the video, McGettrick charged Duquette and filed an “immediate threat” request with the Registry of Motor Vehicles to suspend his license, McGettrick wrote in his report.
Court records show a clerk magistrate, after a hearing, determined there was enough probable cause to charge Duquette, setting the stage for his arraignment Jan. 3.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
