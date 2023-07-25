MERRIMAC — The Merrimac Fire Department quickly extinguished a garage fire on Friday night and says a resident’s quick and proper response helped limit damage.
At 8:24 p.m., firefighters responded to 2 Town Forest Road for a report of a fire. The caller, the 18-year-old son of the homeowner, had heard the home’s multiple smoke detectors going off. He went outside immediately and called 911.
Crews arrived to find a fire in the attached garage, entered the home through an external garage door, and extinguished it quickly.
The actions of the teen to leave the house and immediately call 911 allowed for the fire to be knocked down more quickly. If he had opened doors or windows, it would have created a path for oxygen to feed the fire and allow for its spread.
“Remaining cool and making smart choices, like calling 911 right away, were pivotal in preventing the spread of the fire and minimizing the damage,” Merrimac Fire Chief Larry Fisher said. “I spoke with him and let him know that the decisions that he made and the role that he played were important to preventing a much larger incident.”
Mutual aid was requested from the Amesbury Fire Department, but crews returned before reaching Merrimac. The fire remains under investigation by the Merrimac Fire Department.
Town Forest Road is off Winter Street near Sweetsir Elementary.
