NEWBURYPORT – A Melrose teenager charged with stabbing a state trooper at an Interstate 495 work site in Amesbury last December was indicted Tuesday by a Salem Superior Court grand jury.
Nathan Aguilar, 18, was paralyzed from the neck down after being shot by the trooper he allegedly attacked with a box cutter, according to Newburyport District Court documents.
After he was shot, Aguilar was flown to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and arraigned the next morning from his hospital bed on charges of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery.
Court documents show Aguilar was indicted on the assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge, a felony.
The trooper, identified as 34-year-old Stephen Torosian, sustained numerous cuts to his left arm and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was treated and released that afternoon, according to state police. Torosian is assigned to the Andover state police barracks.
A police report of the incident showed that a construction worker saw Aguilar get out of a brown Honda Odyssey, walk to Torosian's parked cruiser and make "several stabbing motions" at the trooper.
The witness then told police he heard a gunshot and saw Aguilar fall to the ground. Torosian got out of his cruiser and kicked the box cutter away from him.
Aguilar was shot once but suffered multiple wounds. After being brought to the hospital, Aguilar underwent spinal fusion surgery. As a result, Aguilar was paralyzed from the neck down, with minimal movement in his fingers.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
