NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library is offering programs for teens this fall.
"Teen Trivia: Disney Edition" for grades 6-12 will be presented Thursday at 3 p.m. Participants can use Kahoot! on their smartphones or other devices to test their Disney knowledge.
"Mini Mandala Pumpkins," also for grades 6-12, will be Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. Participants will use basic pointillism techniques to decorate a mini pumpkin.
Both are virtual programs held on Zoom. Visit the event calendar at newburyportpl.org to register or call the reference desk at 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
A Zoom link will be sent to the email of registered participants the day before the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.